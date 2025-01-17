← Company Directory
Anduril Industries
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Seattle Area

Anduril Industries Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Anduril Industries ranges from $215K per year for L3 to $358K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $285K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anduril Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$215K
$150K
$58.3K
$6.5K
L4
Senior Software Engineer
$288K
$177K
$106K
$5.1K
L5
Lead Software Engineer
$358K
$195K
$163K
$0
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options + RSU

At Anduril Industries, Options + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Anduril Industries in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $526,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anduril Industries for the Software Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $277,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Anduril Industries

Related Companies

  • SpaceX
  • Skydio
  • Quora
  • Ancestry
  • Audible
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources