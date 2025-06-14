← Company Directory
Anduril Industries
Anduril Industries Program Manager Salaries

The median Program Manager compensation in United States package at Anduril Industries totals $191K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anduril Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Costa Mesa, CA
$191K
$145K
$40K
$6.3K
0-1 Years
5-10 Years
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Options + RSU

At Anduril Industries, Options + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Anduril Industries in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $273,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anduril Industries for the Program Manager role in United States is $190,000.

