AC is a product development services firm with expertise in product engineering and custom automation. They create new products with automated inspection, assembly, and test capabilities, enabling breakthroughs in design, performance, and manufacturability. With a team of 130+ engineers, technicians, program managers, and support staff, they have earned repeat business from household name multinationals and mid-cap niche leaders. They take on select new customers who share their vision, ambition, and dedication to teamwork.