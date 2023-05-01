← Company Directory
Andrews Cooper
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Andrews Cooper that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AC is a product development services firm with expertise in product engineering and custom automation. They create new products with automated inspection, assembly, and test capabilities, enabling breakthroughs in design, performance, and manufacturability. With a team of 130+ engineers, technicians, program managers, and support staff, they have earned repeat business from household name multinationals and mid-cap niche leaders. They take on select new customers who share their vision, ambition, and dedication to teamwork.

    http://andrews-cooper.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Andrews Cooper

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources