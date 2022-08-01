← Company Directory
Andersen Corporation
Andersen Corporation Salaries

Andersen Corporation's salary ranges from $78,605 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $136,055 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Andersen Corporation. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$133K
Product Designer
$78.6K
Product Manager
$118K

Project Manager
$136K
Software Engineer
Median $130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Andersen Corporation is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andersen Corporation is $130,000.

