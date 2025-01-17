← Company Directory
Andela
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Lagos Metropolis Area

Andela Software Engineer Salaries in Lagos Metropolis Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Lagos Metropolis Area package at Andela totals NGN 95.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Andela's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Andela
Software Engineer
hidden
Total per year
NGN 95.19M
Level
L3
Base
NGN 95.19M
Stock (/yr)
NGN 0
Bonus
NGN 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at Andela?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Andela in Lagos Metropolis Area sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 96,780,831. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andela for the Software Engineer role in Lagos Metropolis Area is NGN 19,038,852.

