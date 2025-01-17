← Company Directory
Andela
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Kenya

Andela Software Engineer Salaries in Kenya

The median Software Engineer compensation in Kenya package at Andela totals KES 7.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Andela's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Andela
Software Engineer
Nairobi, NA, Kenya
Total per year
KES 7.07M
Level
L2
Base
KES 7.07M
Stock (/yr)
KES 0
Bonus
KES 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Andela?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Andela in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 130,432,002. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andela for the Software Engineer role in Kenya is NGN 87,261,405.

