Andata is a Saas cloud-based marketing tool that offers automated optimization solutions to increase PPC campaign performance while reducing adspend. It has two solutions, Dynamic and Predictive modules, that increase conversions by 30% and generate more leads at less cost with just one click. It is a cloud-based system that can be accessed through any active internet connection, and it can be used by companies of any size in any industry. Andata has an array of different pricing options, and it offers a free 30-day trial with demo reps available to show how the product works.