← Company Directory
ANDATA
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ANDATA that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Andata is a Saas cloud-based marketing tool that offers automated optimization solutions to increase PPC campaign performance while reducing adspend. It has two solutions, Dynamic and Predictive modules, that increase conversions by 30% and generate more leads at less cost with just one click. It is a cloud-based system that can be accessed through any active internet connection, and it can be used by companies of any size in any industry. Andata has an array of different pricing options, and it offers a free 30-day trial with demo reps available to show how the product works.

    https://andata.io
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ANDATA

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources