Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at AND Digital totals £96.8K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £83.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AND Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Lead Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Principal Software Engineer
£96.8K
£96.3K
£203
£253.2
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
