← Company Directory
Anchin
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Anchin that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately-held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected “best of” lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness.

    anchin.com
    Website
    1923
    Year Founded
    569
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Anchin

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources