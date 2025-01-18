Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ancestry totals $109K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ancestry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$109K
$105K
$2.8K
$1.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (5.00% quarterly)
Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).