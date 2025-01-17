Ancestry Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Ancestry ranges from $226K per year for Senior Software Engineer to $242K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ancestry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU + Options At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly ) Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff). 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU + Options At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 5.00 % quarterly )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 5.00 % quarterly )

20 % vests in the 4th -year ( 5.00 % quarterly )

20 % vests in the 5th -year ( 5.00 % quarterly ) Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).

What's the vesting schedule at Ancestry ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title