All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Anaplan ranges from £85.8K per year for P3 to £129K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £85.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anaplan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P3
£85.8K
£74.6K
£8.4K
£2.9K
P4
£129K
£96.4K
£24.7K
£8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Anaplan, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)