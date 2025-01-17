← Company Directory
Analog Devices
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Analog Devices Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at Analog Devices totals $144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Analog Devices
Software Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$144K
Level
P3
Base
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$21K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at Analog Devices?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Production Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Analog Devices in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Analog Devices for the Software Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $143,000.

Other Resources