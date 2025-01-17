Software Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area at Analog Devices ranges from $92.6K per year for P1 to $232K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $151K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$92.6K
$89K
$0
$3.6K
P2
$124K
$107K
$6.3K
$11K
P3
$144K
$126K
$7.8K
$10.8K
P4
$195K
$160K
$25K
$10K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
