Hardware Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Analog Devices ranges from $114K per year for P1 to $212K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$114K
$103K
$4K
$6.8K
P2
$139K
$116K
$5.7K
$17.5K
P3
$161K
$139K
$11.2K
$11K
P4
$212K
$166K
$25.9K
$20.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)