Analog Devices Hardware Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Hardware Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Analog Devices ranges from $114K per year for P1 to $212K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Associate Hardware Engineer $114K $103K $4K $6.8K P2 Hardware Engineer $139K $116K $5.7K $17.5K P3 Senior Hardware Engineer $161K $139K $11.2K $11K P4 Staff Hardware Engineer $212K $166K $25.9K $20.7K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Analog Devices ?

