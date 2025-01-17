All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in India at Analog Devices ranges from ₹2.37M per year for P2 to ₹5M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.8M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹2.37M
₹2.09M
₹163K
₹122K
P3
₹3.21M
₹2.71M
₹232K
₹272K
P4
₹5M
₹4.12M
₹452K
₹425K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)