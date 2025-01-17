← Company Directory
Analog Devices
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • India

Analog Devices Hardware Engineer Salaries in India

Hardware Engineer compensation in India at Analog Devices ranges from ₹2.37M per year for P2 to ₹5M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.8M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
Hardware Engineer
₹2.37M
₹2.09M
₹163K
₹122K
P3
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹3.21M
₹2.71M
₹232K
₹272K
P4
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹5M
₹4.12M
₹452K
₹425K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Analog Devices in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,999,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Analog Devices for the Hardware Engineer role in India is ₹2,690,629.

