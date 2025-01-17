Salaries

Analog Devices Hardware Engineer Salaries in India

Hardware Engineer compensation in India at Analog Devices ranges from ₹2.37M per year for P2 to ₹5M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.8M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Associate Hardware Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- P2 Hardware Engineer ₹2.37M ₹2.09M ₹163K ₹122K P3 Senior Hardware Engineer ₹3.21M ₹2.71M ₹232K ₹272K P4 Staff Hardware Engineer ₹5M ₹4.12M ₹452K ₹425K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

