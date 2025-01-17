All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area at Analog Devices ranges from $87.7K per year for P1 to $245K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$87.7K
$78.8K
$0
$8.9K
P2
$110K
$97K
$5.2K
$7.4K
P3
$134K
$121K
$4.3K
$9.3K
P4
$176K
$134K
$18K
$23.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)