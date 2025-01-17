Analog Devices Hardware Engineer Salaries in Greater Boston Area

Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area at Analog Devices ranges from $87.7K per year for P1 to $245K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Associate Hardware Engineer $87.7K $78.8K $0 $8.9K P2 Hardware Engineer $110K $97K $5.2K $7.4K P3 Senior Hardware Engineer $134K $121K $4.3K $9.3K P4 Staff Hardware Engineer $176K $134K $18K $23.6K View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Analog Devices ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.