Anaergia
Anaergia Salaries

Anaergia's salary ranges from $91,540 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $159,200 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anaergia. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Civil Engineer
$91.5K
Hardware Engineer
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anaergia is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anaergia is $125,370.

