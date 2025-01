Anaergia provides renewable energy and waste-to-resource solutions through its Capital Sales, Services, and Build, Own, and Operate Projects segments. Its offerings include waste processing, anaerobic digestion, membrane-based biogas upgrading, liquid treatment, and residue treatment solutions. The company also provides wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions. Anaergia was founded in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Canada.