← Company Directory
Ana-Data Consulting
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ana-Data Consulting Salaries

Ana-Data Consulting's median salary is $149,250 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ana-Data Consulting. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ana-Data Consulting is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ana-Data Consulting is $149,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ana-Data Consulting

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources