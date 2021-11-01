← Company Directory
Amyris
Amyris Salaries

Amyris's salary ranges from $102,900 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer at the low-end to $189,342 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amyris. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$129K
Business Analyst
$129K
Data Analyst
$127K

Graphic Designer
$103K
Project Manager
$189K
Sales
$124K
Software Engineer
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amyris is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,342. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amyris is $127,360.

