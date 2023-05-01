← Company Directory
AMSC
    American Superconductor Corporation provides power resiliency solutions worldwide through its Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services for electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy projects, including transmission planning, interconnection solutions, and resilient electric grid systems. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties, supplying power electronics and support services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

    http://www.amsc.com
    1987
    326
    $100M-$250M
