Amplify
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

  • New York City Area

Amplify UX Researcher Salaries in New York City Area

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amplify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$89.3K - $102K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$78.9K$89.3K$102K$112K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Amplify?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Amplify in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $112,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amplify for the UX Researcher role in New York City Area is $78,850.

