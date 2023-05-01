← Company Directory
Ampion
Ampion Salaries

Ampion's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Australia at the low-end to $119,400 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ampion. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$100K
Recruiter
$119K
Software Engineer
$72.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ampion is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ampion is $100,363.

