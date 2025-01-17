← Company Directory
Ampere Computing
Ampere Computing Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Portland Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Portland Area package at Ampere Computing totals $198K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ampere Computing's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Ampere Computing
Software Engineer
Portland, OR
Total per year
$198K
Level
hidden
Base
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Ampere Computing?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ampere Computing in Greater Portland Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $450,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ampere Computing for the Software Engineer role in Greater Portland Area is $225,000.

Other Resources