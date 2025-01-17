← Company Directory
Ampere Computing
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Ampere Computing Hardware Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Ampere Computing totals $210K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ampere Computing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ampere Computing
Hardware Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$210K
Level
L8
Base
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Ampere Computing?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Ampere Computing in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $599,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ampere Computing for the Hardware Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $253,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ampere Computing

Related Companies

  • Dataminr
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Samsara
  • Lattice
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources