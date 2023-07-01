← Company Directory
Amper Music
Top Insights
    • About

    Amper is a company that aims to empower individuals to express their creativity in music, regardless of their background or resources. They develop tools using Creative AI to assist people in creating and customizing original music. With a team of engineers and musicians, Amper combines human expertise with AI technology to compose, perform, and produce music. Their technology is built on a foundation of music theory and AI innovation, ensuring high-quality music through their proprietary sample library and datasets.

    ampermusic.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

