AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare Salaries

AMN Healthcare's salary ranges from $108,455 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AMN Healthcare. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$134K
Marketing
$109K
Program Manager
$108K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Project Manager
$141K
Software Engineer
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AMN Healthcare is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMN Healthcare is $134,325.

