Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Taiwan at Amkor Technology ranges from NT$1.97M to NT$2.76M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amkor Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$2.13M - NT$2.48M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.97MNT$2.13MNT$2.48MNT$2.76M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Amkor Technology?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Amkor Technology in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,755,444. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amkor Technology for the Product Designer role in Taiwan is NT$1,968,174.

