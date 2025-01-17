← Company Directory
Amgen
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area

Amgen Software Engineer Salaries in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area

Software Engineer compensation in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area at Amgen ranges from $110K per year for L4 to $152K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area package totals $144K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$110K
$101K
$0
$8.6K
L5
$152K
$124K
$10K
$17.5K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

34%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 4th-year (34.00% annually)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Amgen in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amgen for the Software Engineer role in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area is $144,180.

