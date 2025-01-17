Software Engineer compensation in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area at Amgen ranges from $110K per year for L4 to $152K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area package totals $144K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$110K
$101K
$0
$8.6K
L5
$152K
$124K
$10K
$17.5K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
0%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
34%
YR 4
At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 4th-year (34.00% annually)
