Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Amgen ranges from $206K per year for L5 to $254K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $212K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$201K
$155K
$21.5K
$24.5K
L6
$254K
$192K
$19.1K
$43K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
34%
YR 4
At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 4th-YR (34.00% annually)
