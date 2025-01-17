← Company Directory
Ameriprise Financial
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Ameriprise Financial Data Scientist Salaries in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area package at Ameriprise Financial totals $116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ameriprise Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ameriprise Financial
Data Scientist
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$116K
Level
L1
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5.5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Ameriprise Financial?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Ameriprise Financial in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ameriprise Financial for the Data Scientist role in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area is $115,500.

