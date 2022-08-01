← Company Directory
American Securities
Work Here? Claim Your Company

American Securities Salaries

American Securities's salary ranges from $91,140 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $91,800 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Securities. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$91.8K
Solution Architect
$91.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Securities is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $91,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Securities is $91,470.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for American Securities

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources