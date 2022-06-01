Company Directory
American Psychological Association
    The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States and is the world's largest association of psychologists. APA's membership includes more than 121,00 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance psychology as a science, as a profession and as a means of promoting human welfare.The mission of the APA is to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve people’s lives.

    apa.org
    Website
    1892
    Year Founded
    2,000
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

