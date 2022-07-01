Company Directory
American Packing & Gasket
American Packing & Gasket Salaries

American Packing & Gasket's salary ranges from $82,014 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $97,323 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Packing & Gasket. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$82K
Product Manager
$94.9K
Software Engineer
$97.3K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

FAQ

Other Resources