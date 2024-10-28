← Company Directory
American Medical Association
American Medical Association Salaries

American Medical Association's salary ranges from $77,610 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $587,050 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Medical Association. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $162K
Data Analyst
$77.6K
Product Designer
$81.6K

Product Manager
$249K
Software Engineering Manager
$587K
Solution Architect
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Medical Association is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $587,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Medical Association is $150,650.

