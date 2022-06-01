Company Directory
American Home Shield
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about American Home Shield that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We are the nation’s leader in home warranties. • Our job is to help homeowners keep their covered systems and appliances running by minimizing costs and risk. • We provide affordable protection against breakdowns due to normal wear and tear, along with reliable repairs from the nation’s largest network of independent, pre-screened home service professionals. • We assign contractors to a job within 15 minutes or less, 90% of the time. If a covered item is not repairable, we’ll cover its replacement. • We accept and pay more claims than any other home warranty company in the nation. That’s added up to $3 billion over the last 10 years.

    ahs.com
    Website
    1971
    Year Founded
    1,500
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for American Home Shield

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Netflix
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources