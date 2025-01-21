← Company Directory
American Express
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • Analyst

  • India

American Express Analyst Salaries in India

Analyst compensation in India at American Express ranges from $₹1.66M per year to $₹2.56M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.04M - ₹1.21M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹917K₹1.04M₹1.21M₹1.33M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
₹1.93M
₹1.83M
₹0
₹95.1K
Band 35
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 40
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 45
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

What are the career levels at American Express?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analyst at American Express in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,926,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Express for the Analyst role in India is ₹917,346.

