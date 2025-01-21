Analyst compensation in India at American Express ranges from $₹1.66M per year to $₹2.56M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
₹1.93M
₹1.83M
₹0
₹95.1K
Band 35
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 40
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 45
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.