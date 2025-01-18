American Express Data Architect Salaries in India

Data Architect compensation in India at American Express ranges from ₹1.8M per year for Band 30 to ₹16.09M per year for Band 40. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus Band 30 ₹1.8M ₹1.78M ₹0 ₹24.2K Band 35 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- Band 40 ₹16.09M ₹13.25M ₹0 ₹2.84M Band 45 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

