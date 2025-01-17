Data Architect compensation in United States at American Express ranges from $110K per year for Band 30 to $169K per year for Band 35. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
$110K
$102K
$0
$8.2K
Band 35
$169K
$147K
$417
$21.3K
Band 40
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 45
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
