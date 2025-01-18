Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at American Express ranges from $105K per year for Band 30 to $291K per year for Band 40. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
$105K
$95.7K
$545
$9.1K
Software Engineer II
$131K
$117K
$909
$13.2K
Software Engineer I
$156K
$138K
$0
$18.3K
Band 35
$162K
$146K
$2.2K
$13.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
