Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Phoenix Area at American Express ranges from $99K per year for Band 30 to $189K per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Phoenix Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
$99K
$91.3K
$0
$7.7K
Software Engineer II
$114K
$107K
$0
$7K
Software Engineer I
$116K
$109K
$0
$7K
Band 35
$161K
$141K
$1.8K
$18.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
