Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at American Express ranges from $111K per year for Band 30 to $198K per year for Band 35. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $158K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
$111K
$105K
$667
$5.2K
Software Engineer II
$138K
$126K
$833
$11.5K
Software Engineer I
$154K
$138K
$0
$15.6K
Band 35
$198K
$168K
$1.3K
$29K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
