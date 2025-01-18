Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at American Express ranges from ₹1.95M per year for Band 30 to ₹2.61M per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.8M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
₹1.95M
₹1.84M
₹0
₹108K
Software Engineer II
₹2.61M
₹2.31M
₹0
₹298K
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 35
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
