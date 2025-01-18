Backend Software Engineer compensation in Phoenix Area at American Express ranges from $94.5K per year for Band 30 to $205K per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Phoenix Area package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
$94.5K
$89.9K
$0
$4.6K
Software Engineer II
$115K
$110K
$0
$5.7K
Software Engineer I
$151K
$131K
$0
$20.9K
Band 35
$171K
$151K
$2.8K
$17.6K
