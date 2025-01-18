Backend Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at American Express ranges from $111K per year for Band 30 to $197K per year for Band 35. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
$111K
$104K
$0
$7.6K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$122K
$0
$13.4K
Software Engineer I
$172K
$152K
$0
$19.8K
Band 35
$197K
$170K
$0
$27K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***