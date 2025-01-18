Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at American Express totals £57.3K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £60.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Band 30
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Software Engineer II
£57.3K
£50.8K
£0
£6.5K
Software Engineer I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Band 35
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***