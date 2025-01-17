Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at American Express ranges from £51.7K per year for Band 30 to £88.8K per year for Band 35. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £72.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
£51.7K
£51.7K
£0
£0
Software Engineer II
£57.9K
£54.1K
£0
£3.8K
Software Engineer I
£77.6K
£69K
£0
£8.6K
Band 35
£88.8K
£75.4K
£0
£13.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
