Software Engineer compensation in Phoenix Area at American Express ranges from $94.5K per year for Band 30 to $239K per year for Band 40. The median yearly compensation in Phoenix Area package totals $101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
$94.5K
$87.6K
$0
$7K
Software Engineer II
$118K
$111K
$588
$6.2K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$119K
$400
$14.7K
Band 35
$169K
$149K
$0
$20.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
