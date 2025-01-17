Software Engineer compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area at American Express ranges from $86.5K per year for Band 30 to $166K per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for American Express's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 30
$86.5K
$82.6K
$0
$3.9K
Software Engineer II
$106K
$101K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer I
$135K
$123K
$417
$11.4K
Band 35
$184K
$156K
$5K
$23.3K
